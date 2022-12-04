Left Menu

Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against India in first ODI

PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 04-12-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 11:13 IST
Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against India in first ODI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI here on Sunday.

Kuldeep Sen is making his ODI debut, while K L Rahul will keep wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who has been released from the squad.

Teams: India : Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

