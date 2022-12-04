Macron to meet Iraq PM in early 2023

(Adds detail) PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) -

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to meet Iraq's prime minister in early 2023, Macron's office said on Sunday, adding that Paris would help Baghdad in its fight against attacks on its sovereignty. The French leader invited Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to France in early 2023, Macron's office said in a statement after they spoke by telephone.

France has condemned strikes claimed by Iran against Kurdish targets inside Iraq, calling for the security of the autonomous region of Kurdistan to be respected.

Sudani was appointed prime minister in mid-October

, ending a year of political deadlock after a national election.

