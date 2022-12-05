Left Menu

Aupito William Sio to attend Indonesia Pacific Forum for Development and Bali Democracy Forum

At the Indonesia-Pacific Forum for Developement, Minister Sio will meet with Indonesian and Pacific representatives to discuss development priorities in the region.

Aupito William Sio to attend Indonesia Pacific Forum for Development and Bali Democracy Forum
Minister Sio will also attend the 15th Bali Democracy Forum. Indonesia established this Forum in 2008 with the aim of promoting progressive democratic governance.
Associate Foreign Affairs Minister Aupito William Sio travels to Indonesia this week to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indonesia Pacific Forum for Development and the 15th Bali Democracy Forum.

"Attending these international meetings enables Aotearoa New Zealand to connect with our partners kanohi ki te kanohi, or face to face, and to share our experiences and insights as a democratic society and a country in the Pacifc," said Aupito William Sio.

At the Indonesia-Pacific Forum for Developement, Minister Sio will meet with Indonesian and Pacific representatives to discuss development priorities in the region.

"I look forward to engaging with our Indonesian and Pacific partners on issues of key importance, and advocating for Pacific priorities — as set out in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. These include strengthening resilience to climate change and sustainable economic recovery," said Aupito William Sio.

Minister Sio will also attend the 15th Bali Democracy Forum. Indonesia established this Forum in 2008 with the aim of promoting progressive democratic governance. The theme for this year's Forum is 'Democracy in a Changing World: Leadership and Solidarity'.

"This is the third time I will attend the Forum, and I welcome the opportunity to continue a dialogue with Indonesia and other regional partners on the importance of democracy, democratic values, and the rule of law," said Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

