German foreign minister: India is values partner, not replacement for China
Germany sees in India great potential for further cooperation on economic and security issues, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in New Delhi on Monday, underscoring the importance of this as Germany diversifies trade relations.
Asked whether she saw India as a replacement partner for China, Baerbock said no, adding that India had always been a partner for Germany and the European Union.
"With India, we are connected not just through a partnership in the economic sense, ... rather we are connected with India through a values partnership," she told a news conference alongside her Indian counterpart.
