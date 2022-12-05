K'taka CM assures prompt action against those behind "Join CFI" graffiti

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday termed ''Join CFI (Campus Front of India)'' graffiti found in different locations at Shiralakoppa in Shivamogga district as a ''desperate act,'' after a ban on the organisation, and has assured prompt action against those behind it.

Such writings on the walls were noticed in different locations of the town recently.

''Police have already taken action, these kinds of writing on the walls is a desperate act. After banning all these organisations, they have become desperate and want to create confusion in society, which I condemn,'' Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the government would take prompt action against them.

Police noticed the graffiti recently, and based on the information suo motu case was filed under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and for disturbing harmony.

PFI, eight front organisations, including Campus Front of India, were banned for five years by the Union government in September.

