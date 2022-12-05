Left Menu

K'taka CM assures prompt action against those behind "Join CFI" graffiti

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:17 IST
K'taka CM assures prompt action against those behind "Join CFI" graffiti
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday termed ''Join CFI (Campus Front of India)'' graffiti found in different locations at Shiralakoppa in Shivamogga district as a ''desperate act,'' after a ban on the organisation, and has assured prompt action against those behind it.

Such writings on the walls were noticed in different locations of the town recently.

''Police have already taken action, these kinds of writing on the walls is a desperate act. After banning all these organisations, they have become desperate and want to create confusion in society, which I condemn,'' Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the government would take prompt action against them.

Police noticed the graffiti recently, and based on the information suo motu case was filed under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and for disturbing harmony.

PFI, eight front organisations, including Campus Front of India, were banned for five years by the Union government in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022