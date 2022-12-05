German defence ministry: F-35 fighter jet procurement on right track
There is no crisis in Germany's planning for procurement of U.S. F-35 fighter jets, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
"The project is clearly on the right track," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.
