Two children injured in knife attack near school in Germany - police

Two girls were injured when they were attacked on their way to elementary school by a man wielding a knife in southwestern Germany, a police spokesperson said, confirming a report by German daily Bild.

The spokesperson said he could not provide further details on the attack, which took place in Illerkirchberg, a town of around 5,000 people west of Munich. Bild reported earlier that the attacker, whom it did not identify, had been arrested by police. It said the severely injured girls had been taken to hospital.

