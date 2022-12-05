Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Police release sketch of man accused of abducting, raping, killing 6-yr-old girl

Police on Monday released a sketch of a man accused of abducting, raping and killing a six-year-old girl here.The child had gone missing while playing outside her house. Some more people bearing resemblances to the sketch have also been detained for questioning, police said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:53 IST
Police on Monday released a sketch of a man accused of abducting, raping and killing a six-year-old girl here.

The child had gone missing while playing outside her house. Her body was recovered 30 metres from the house, police said.

Post-mortem confirmed that the child was raped before being killed. Following this, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, police said.

After gathering inputs from the neighbours and monitoring CCTV footage installed in the area, a sketch of the accused has been released, police said, adding six teams are on the hunt for the accused.

Police have so far interrogated more than 36 suspects. Some more people bearing resemblances to the sketch have also been detained for questioning, police said.

