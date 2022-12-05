South Africa's Ramaphosa challenges 'Farmgate' scandal report in court

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday filed court papers challenging a report by a panel of experts that found preliminary evidence he may have committed misconduct and violated the constitution. The panel appointed by the speaker of parliament probed allegations that large sums of foreign currency were hidden at Ramaphosa's private game farm and he failed to report the money missing when it was stolen in 2020.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes. The existence of the cash at the Phala Phala game farm and his failure to report the theft to police only surfaced in June in a scandal dubbed "Farmgate" by the media. A copy of court papers filed by Ramaphosa's lawyers in the constitutional court showed Ramaphosa wanted the panel report "reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside".

Ramaphosa also wants any steps taken by the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, over the panel report to be declared unlawful and invalid, the papers showed. The National Assembly is set to debate the report on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa's party, the governing African National Congress' National Executive Committee (NEC) met on Monday to discuss Ramaphosa's future in light of the scandal, with Ramaphosa saying on Sunday he would accept its decision.

