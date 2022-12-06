Gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline resume eastward
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 01:16 IST
Eastbound gas flows resumed on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed on Monday.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 724,929 kWh/h between 1900 CET and 2000 CET from zero in the previous hour.
