Gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline resume eastward

Eastbound gas flows resumed on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed on Monday.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 724,929 kWh/h between 1900 CET and 2000 CET from zero in the previous hour.

