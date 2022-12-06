BRIEF-U.S. FTC Is Probing Several Crypto Firms Over Allegations Their Advertisements Were Misleading - Bloomberg News
Dec 5 (Reuters) -
* U.S. FTC IS PROBING SEVERAL CRYPTO FIRMS OVER ALLEGATIONS THEIR ADVERTISEMENTS WERE MISLEADING - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
