Indonesia's parliament passes controversial new criminal code
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-12-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 09:34 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday ratified a criminal code that includes laws to ban sex outside marriage and insulting the president, part of a sweeping legal overhaul that critics say undermines civil liberties in the world's third-largest democracy.
The new criminal code was passed by a parliamentary plenary meeting, during which legislators hailed the success of passing a bill that has been decades in the making.
