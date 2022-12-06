6 held for flesh trade in Thane; 5 women rescued

A lodge owner, its manager and four other staff members have been arrested for allegedly allowing flesh trade at the premises in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Five women, who were being engaged in prostitution, were also rescued from the premises located in Mira Bhayander area after police conducted a raid there on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-1 (Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar) Jayant Bajbale said.

The women were later sent to a rescue home, he said. Offence were registered against the six arrested accused under relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)