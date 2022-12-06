Left Menu

AgustaWestland money laundering case: Delhi court allows Ratul Puri to travel abroad

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Ratul Puri, nephew of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and an accused in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam case, to travel abroad.Special Judge Arvind Kumar said the EDs contention that the accused may flee from justice and hamper investigation was without any merit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:35 IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Ratul Puri, nephew of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and an accused in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam case, to travel abroad.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said the ED's contention that the accused may flee from justice and hamper investigation was ''without any merit''. The judge noted that Puri has complied with the conditions imposed on him at time of grant of bail in December 2019, and has been regularly appearing in the court. ''Even otherwise, the case of the ED is mainly based on documentary evidence,” the judge said, allowing Puri to travel to Amsterdam, Netherlands, Grenoble and France from December 21, 2022 to January 5, 2023 for attending business meetings.

The court directed him to give details of itinerary of his trip and the address of his stay before departure. The judge further directed the accused to inform about his mobile number and e-mail ID to the ED and to further inform the agency in case of any change in his mobile number and e-mail ID.

The relief was granted on furnishing a security of Rs 25 lakh in the form of FDR (fixed deposit receipt) in his name.

''The applicant/accused shall not tamper with the evidence nor try to influence any witness in any manner and shall not use the permission granted to them contrary to the rules,'' the judge said. The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

Puri is charged for allegedly benefiting from the purported kickbacks generated in the Rs 3,600-crore choppers deal case, cancelled by India in 2014 on charges of corruption.

