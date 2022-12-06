J-K: Security forces recover ammunition, explosives in Uri near LoC
- Country:
- India
Security forces on Tuesday recovered a cache of ammunition and explosives in Uri Sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The Army and the police launched a joint cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence in Charunda village of Uri Sector near the Line of Control, a police spokesman said.
''During the search operation, the team recovered a cache of ammunition including 200 AK rounds, eight Chinese grenades and IED material,'' he said.
A case has been registered at police station Uri and further investigation set into motion, the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
