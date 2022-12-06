Power restored in capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - state affiliated media

Power services have been restored in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region for the first time in over a year, state-affiliated Fana Broadcast said on Tuesday.

Fana quoted state-run Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) spokesperson Moges Mekonen as saying power was restored after maintenance of a 230 kv high voltage line was completed.

