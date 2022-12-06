Power restored in capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - state affiliated media
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:15 IST
Power services have been restored in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region for the first time in over a year, state-affiliated Fana Broadcast said on Tuesday.
Fana quoted state-run Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) spokesperson Moges Mekonen as saying power was restored after maintenance of a 230 kv high voltage line was completed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement