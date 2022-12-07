Left Menu

U.S. closely monitoring Indonesia's law banning sex outside marriage

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 01:41 IST
U.S. closely monitoring Indonesia's law banning sex outside marriage

The United States is closely monitoring Indonesia's revised law banning sex outside marriage, the State Department said on Tuesday, adding that it is concerned about how the changes could affect the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that the United States is also concerned about how the law could affect U.S. citizens visiting and living there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
2
Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

 United States
3
Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghurs

Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghu...

 China
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia bans sex outside marriage in new criminal code; Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia bans sex outside marriage in new criminal code...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022