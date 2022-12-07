U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea- Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 01:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 01:44 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The Pentagon said Boeing was the prime contractor for the weapons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement