Important cases to be heard in Delhi HC on Wednesday, Dec 7 * HC to hear CBI pleas against statutory bail granted to former Dewan housing Finance Corporation Limited promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in connection with multi-crore bank loan scam case.

* HC to hear bail plea by Khalid Saifi and other accused in Delhi riots case concerning the alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)