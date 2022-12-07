Important cases to be heard in Delhi HC on Wednesday, Dec 7
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 09:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Important cases to be heard in Delhi HC on Wednesday, Dec 7 * HC to hear CBI pleas against statutory bail granted to former Dewan housing Finance Corporation Limited promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in connection with multi-crore bank loan scam case.
* HC to hear bail plea by Khalid Saifi and other accused in Delhi riots case concerning the alleged conspiracy behind the violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khalid Saifi
- Delhi
- Kapil Wadhawan
- Dheeraj
- Dewan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi air quality improves to 'Poor' category with overall AQI at 286
VP Dhankhar reaches Delhi after representing India in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
SC notice to Centre, Delhi government on Sukesh Chandrashekhar's plea to shift him from Mandoli jail
Woman with gender dyphoria clinically transforms into man after gender surgery at Delhi hospital
Delhi: 4 held for beating pregnant dog to death