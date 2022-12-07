Left Menu

Important cases to be heard in Delhi HC on Wednesday, Dec 7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 09:17 IST
Important cases to be heard in Delhi HC on Wednesday, Dec 7
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases to be heard in Delhi HC on Wednesday, Dec 7 * HC to hear CBI pleas against statutory bail granted to former Dewan housing Finance Corporation Limited promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in connection with multi-crore bank loan scam case.

* HC to hear bail plea by Khalid Saifi and other accused in Delhi riots case concerning the alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
3
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
4
Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022