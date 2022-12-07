J-K LG hails soldiers on Armed forces Flag Day

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday extended greetings to all members of the armed forces and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day. In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here, Director Sainik Welfare Department, Brig (Retd) Gurmeet Singh Shan pinned the Armed Forces Flag on the jacket of the Lt Governor and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta. Paying tributes to the bravehearts of armed forces, Sinha said that the flag day is an opportunity for the countrymen to express their gratitude and show solidarity with the armed forces personnel. ''I salute the courage and dedication of our soldiers and acknowledge with gratitude their valour and service to our country,'' Sinha said. Sinha appealed to the people to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund, set up for the welfare of soldiers, the ex-servicemen, and their families. Brigadier Shan later briefed the Lt Governor on the initiatives taken up by the department for the welfare of veterans, 'Veer Naris', their dependents and the serving Armed Forces personnel.

