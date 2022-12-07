HC orders audit of Tiruchendur temple properties to ascertain 'nature of encroachment'

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to undertake a comprehensive survey of temple properties in and around the famous Tiruchendur Lord Muruga shrine in Tuticorin and ascertain ''the nature of encroachment'' of the same.

If there is any encroachment, immediate action shall be resorted to, said a Division Bench of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad.

The court was hearing a petition on the alleged illegal sale of a property belonging to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur.

''...this court deems it appropriate to direct the respondent authorities to undertake a comprehensive survey and/or audit of the temple properties in and around Tiruchendur Temple and ascertain the nature of encroachment and/or alienation of the same,'' the Bench said ''If there is any encroachment, immediate action shall be resorted to by invoking section 78 of the HR&CE Act, after affording due opportunity of hearing to all the interested parties,'' the Bench ruled.

The court reiterated temples in Tamil Nadu are not only a source of identification of the ancient culture, but also a testimony of knowledge and talent in the field of arts, science and sculpture and a conduit for spiritual activities as well. The properties of the religious institutions, more particularly, that of the temples, have to be maintained properly in order to derive more income to spend for their betterment, it said.

