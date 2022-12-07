Brazil vessel carrying cocaine worth over 150 mln euros intercepted by French Navy

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was intercepted on November 30, following joint intelligence work by France, Brazil, Britain and the United States.

"An investigation is underway to identify the criminal groups involved on either side of the Atlantic Ocean," Europol said in a statement. European Union agencies warned in May that Europe was increasingly becoming a hub for production and shipment of cocaine to other regions of the world.

($1 = 0.9527 euros)

