Well-being of soldiers, their families responsibility of society: Assam guv

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday stated that the well-being of soldiers, especially the ones disabled on duty, will always be the responsibility of the society.Mukhi, on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, urged people to contribute generously to a welfare fund set up in the state for supporting the soldiers and their families.Paying tribute to the war heroes, the governor said, This is an occasion to extend our gratitude to all armed forces personnel who make tremendous sacrifices for our motherland.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:15 IST
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday stated that the well-being of soldiers, especially the ones disabled on duty, will always be the responsibility of the society.

Mukhi, on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, urged people to contribute generously to a welfare fund set up in the state for supporting the soldiers and their families.

Paying tribute to the war heroes, the governor said, ''This is an occasion to extend our gratitude to all armed forces personnel who make tremendous sacrifices for our motherland. I would like to assure them and their near ones that we will do everything possible for their well-being.'' ''During war, many of our personnel either lay down their lives or suffer injuries. The pain that the family is subjected to is really heart-wrenching. The soldiers who get physically disabled feel dejected. Acknowledging the unflinching valour of our soldiers, we, as a grateful society, should consider it our duty to take steps for the rehabilitation of the soldiers and their dependents,'' he said.

He lauded the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, for taking initiatives to look after ex-servicemen, war-widows, disabled soldiers and the dependents of martyrs.

The 'Armed Forces Flag Day' is observed on December 7 across the country, since 1949, to honour the men in uniform who fight valiantly for the country.

Senior government officers, soldiers, war-disabled, war widows, ex-defence officers and a host of other dignitaries were among those who attended the event.

