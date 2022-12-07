Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians from Wimbledon
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:44 IST
The ATP has fined Britain's Lawn Tennis Association 820,000 pounds for banning male players from Russia and Belarus from this year's Championships over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"The LTA is deeply disappointed with this," the LTA said in a statement. "The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government's response to that invasion."
