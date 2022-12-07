U.S. has not encouraged Ukraine escalation in war with Russia -Kirby
The United States has been very clear with Ukraine about accountability over weapons systems and its concerns over escalation of the war with Russia, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"We have been consistent on our concerns over over escalation. We have not encouraged them to do that," Kirby told reporters, after apparent Ukrainian drone strikes on two airbases deep inside Russia.
