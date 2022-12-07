Meta's Whatsapp loses action against EU Data Protection Board - court statement
Updated: 07-12-2022
The Court of Justice of the European Union said in a statement it had dismissed as inadmissible an action brought by WhatsApp against a decision of the European Data Protection Board.
It added that the validity of the EDPB’s decision may, however, be challenged before the national court, which is able to make a request to the Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling.
