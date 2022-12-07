Left Menu

Meta's Whatsapp loses action against EU Data Protection Board - court statement

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 19:59 IST
Meta's Whatsapp loses action against EU Data Protection Board - court statement
  • Country:
  • France

The Court of Justice of the European Union said in a statement it had dismissed as inadmissible an action brought by WhatsApp against a decision of the European Data Protection Board.

It added that the validity of the EDPB’s decision may, however, be challenged before the national court, which is able to make a request to the Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022