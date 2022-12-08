Left Menu

3,668 cyber crime cases in Mumbai till Sep 2022, more than 1,000 account for online/credit card fraud

The Mumbai Polices cyber crime wing has registered 3,668 cases till September this year, of which 1,073 account for online or credit card fraud, an official said.Of the 3,668 cases, 214 were cracked with the arrest of 334 people, he said.Currently Mumbais population is more than two crore and cases related to cyber crime are increasing day by day. As many as 1,073 cases pertaining to credit card or online fraud were registered, in which 16 people were arrested.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 08:35 IST
3,668 cyber crime cases in Mumbai till Sep 2022, more than 1,000 account for online/credit card fraud
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police's cyber crime wing has registered 3,668 cases till September this year, of which 1,073 account for online or credit card fraud, an official said.

Of the 3,668 cases, 214 were cracked with the arrest of 334 people, he said.

''Currently Mumbai's population is more than two crore and cases related to cyber crime are increasing day by day. Therefore, 220 police personnel, including constables, are being trained to deal with such cases,'' the official said.

Out of the total cases, 299 were related to obscene emails or MMS posts in which 94 people were arrested, he said.

''For fake social media profiles or morphing e-mails, 108 cases were reported and 25 people were arrested. As many as 1,073 cases pertaining to credit card or online fraud were registered, in which 16 people were arrested. Also, 1,141 cases of cheating were registered in which 41 people were arrested,'' he said.

Seven cases of tampering with computer source code, 31 cases of phishing or spoofing mail, 22 cases of pornography, 46 cases of hacking, 66 of gift fraud and 154 of purchase fraud.

There were also 85 cases of job fraud 85, 16 insurance fraud, four admission fraud, 47 fake website, 27 matrimonial fraud, 16 crypto currency fraud, 96 loan fraud 96, 143 data theft, 65 sextortion, among others, registered by the cyber cell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022