3,668 cyber crime cases in Mumbai till Sep 2022, more than 1,000 account for online/credit card fraud

The Mumbai Police's cyber crime wing has registered 3,668 cases till September this year, of which 1,073 account for online or credit card fraud, an official said.

Of the 3,668 cases, 214 were cracked with the arrest of 334 people, he said.

''Currently Mumbai's population is more than two crore and cases related to cyber crime are increasing day by day. Therefore, 220 police personnel, including constables, are being trained to deal with such cases,'' the official said.

Out of the total cases, 299 were related to obscene emails or MMS posts in which 94 people were arrested, he said.

''For fake social media profiles or morphing e-mails, 108 cases were reported and 25 people were arrested. As many as 1,073 cases pertaining to credit card or online fraud were registered, in which 16 people were arrested. Also, 1,141 cases of cheating were registered in which 41 people were arrested,'' he said.

Seven cases of tampering with computer source code, 31 cases of phishing or spoofing mail, 22 cases of pornography, 46 cases of hacking, 66 of gift fraud and 154 of purchase fraud.

There were also 85 cases of job fraud 85, 16 insurance fraud, four admission fraud, 47 fake website, 27 matrimonial fraud, 16 crypto currency fraud, 96 loan fraud 96, 143 data theft, 65 sextortion, among others, registered by the cyber cell.

