Olympique Lyonnais receives Textor's assurance buyout will proceed

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit:

Olympique Lyonnais (OLG) received assurance from Eagle Football's majority shareholder that the buyout of the club will eventually take place, the French Ligue 1 soccer club said on Thursday.

"We therefore feel confident that the remaining consents should be obtained and the agreements signed shortly so that all conditions shall be satisfied to complete the Transaction," said John Textor in a letter to OLG and its shareholders quoted in the club's statement.

