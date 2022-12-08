Left Menu

ED attaches bank deposits, FDs of TMC MLA in West Bengal teachers recruitment 'scam'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:41 IST
ED attaches bank deposits, FDs of TMC MLA in West Bengal teachers recruitment 'scam'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bank and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.93 crore of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya and his family have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in connection with the West Bengal teachers recruitment 'scam', the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday.

''Sixty-one bank accounts were kept in the name of friends and relatives of Manik Bhattacharya who were induced by him and his family members to open the same to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities,'' the ED said in a statement.

''One such account used for money laundering activities was found existing in the name of Satarupa Bhattacharya, wife of Manik Bhattacharya, and late Mrityunjay Chatterjee who had passed away in 2016,'' it said.

Bhattacharya, former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested by the ED in October in the alleged teachers recruitment scam of West Bengal.

The MLA from Palashipara seat in Nadia district is in judicial custody at present.

The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment.

It is alleged that several people who fared poorly in the recruitment examinations were hired as teachers in exchange for lakhs of rupees while the eligible candidates were overlooked.

In July, the ED had arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022