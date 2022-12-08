German court rejects request for 2021 supplementary budget injunction
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:08 IST
Germany's constitutional court said on Thursday it had rejected a request from the conservative CDU/CSU party bloc for a temporary injunction against the 2021 supplementary budget.
The decision relates to government credit authorizations of 60 billion euros ($63.10 billion) for climate funds, the court said. ($1 = 0.9509 euros)
