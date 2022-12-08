Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Gen Bipin Rawat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 15:34 IST
EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Gen Bipin Rawat
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday paid glowing tributes to India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on his first death anniversary.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 last year.

As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Rawat was spearheading an initiative to bring convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's overall military prowess.

''Fondly remember India's first CDS Late Gen. Bipin Rawat on his death anniversary today. A great soldier, a strong leader and a wonderful human being,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) said 71 military officers serving in 44 Indian embassies and high commissions paid homage to the late commander CDS.

''On the occasion of the first death anniversary of #CDS Late Gen #BipinRawat and others who laid down their lives on Dec 8, 2021 in a helicopter crash, 71 military officers serving in 44 Indian Embassies and High Commissions paid online homage on the National War Memorial portal,'' it tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022