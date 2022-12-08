BRIEF-Unilever CEO Alan Jope Says Taking Decisive Action On Slow Growth Parts Of Co's Portfolio - CNBC Interview
Dec 8 (Reuters) -
* UNILEVER CEO ALAN JOPE ON REPORTS OF DIVESTITURE OF SOME U.S. ICE CREAM BRANDS SAYS "WOULD NOT COMMENT ON RUMORS" - CNBC INTERVIEW
* UNILEVER CEO JOPE SAYS TAKING DECISIVE ACTION ON SLOW GROWTH PARTS OF CO’S PORTFOLIO - CNBC Further company coverage:
