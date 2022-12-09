Gabrielle Rush committed as High Commissioner to Singapore

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Gabrielle Rush as High Commissioner to Singapore.

"Singapore is an important partner for Aotearoa New Zealand with shared interests across political, security, economic and environmental issues," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"As our fifth largest trading partner, Singapore provides key opportunities for New Zealand businesses and exporters, and is a critical hub for supply lines.

"Our long and enduring relationship has strengthened in the face of global challenges including through increased cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Gabrielle Rush is an international lawyer and diplomat. She is currently the manager of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Consular Division and has held senior roles in both the Legal and Americas Divisions.

Ms Rush has been Associate Director of the NZ US Council and NZ International Business Forum and helped establish the New Zealand China Council.

She has served as New Zealand's Consul-General to Hong Kong, worked as a political counsellor at our Embassy in Beijing and been posted to our High Commission in London.

"Through Ms Rush's appointment, we will continue to deepen our partnership and collaborate on defence, climate change and the transition to a green economy," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)