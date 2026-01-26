Gold Rush: Precious Metal Hits Record High as Investors Seek Safety

On Monday, gold prices reached a historic peak, soaring above $5,000 an ounce. This ascent underscores its reputation as a reliable safe-haven asset, driven by geopolitical tensions and market uncertainty.

Investors are exploring a range of avenues to capitalize on this surge, including the spot market, futures exchanges, ETFs, and direct purchases of bars and coins. The rise is further buoyed by robust central bank activity and de-dollarisation trends.

Central banks globally continue to bolster their reserves with gold amid political unrest and fluctuating foreign exchange rates. Notably, China's consistent purchasing and Poland's ambitious reserve targets highlight the strong institutional confidence in the metal's enduring value.