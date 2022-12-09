Fire breaks at landmark Istanbul hotel; no injuries reported
A fire broke out on Friday at a luxury hotel located on the grounds of a former Ottoman palace in Turkey, news reports said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Ciragan Palace Hotel, covering the building in thick smoke, NTV television reported.
PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:21 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
A fire broke out on Friday at a luxury hotel located on the grounds of a former Ottoman palace in Turkey, news reports said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Ciragan Palace Hotel, covering the building in thick smoke, NTV television reported. Guests and employees at the hotel were evacuated, the report said.
Several ambulances were called to the hotel, located on the shores of the Bosporus.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Ottoman
- the Bosporus
- Ciragan Palace Hotel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
US official urges 'de-escalation' as Turkey strikes Syria
Uyghur community holds protests in Turkey against Chinese govt
PM Sharif invites Turkey to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
A space turkey? Check out this stunning image of a star-formation factory