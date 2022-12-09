UK sanctions 30 people, targeting corruption and human rights abuse

Britain on Friday announced sanctions targeting 30 people around the world who it described as "corrupt political figures, human rights violators and perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence."

It said the sanctions were coordinated with international partners to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and Global Human Rights Day and included individuals involved in activities including the torture of prisoners and the mobilisation of troops to rape civilians. "Today our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

They included targets from 11 countries, including: - 10 Iranian officials connected to Iran's judicial and prison systems

- Figures involved in the Myanmar military junta - Russian Colonel Ibatullin for his role as the commander of the 90th Tank Division

- Mali's Katiba Macina group, also known as the Macina Liberation Front, over what Britain said was links to sexual violence - Officials in South Sudan over what Britain said were links to sexual violence

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)