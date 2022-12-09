Turkey's Erdogan says he is set to speak to Putin, Zelenskiy

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he will speak to Russia's Vladimir Putin on Sunday, and he will also speak to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy in order to strengthen the U.N.-backed Black Sea grain deal.

Erdogan was making a speech at a conference in Istanbul, to which Zelenskiy also spoke by video link.

