Putin defends 8-1/2-year jail sentence for Russian opposition politician
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:28 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was wrong to question the imprisonment of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who had been sentenced hours earlier to eight-and-a-half years in prison for disseminating "fake information" about Russia's armed forces.
"Who is Yashin?" Putin asked at first, when a reporter asked him to comment on the court ruling, before saying it was wrong to doubt a court's decision.
