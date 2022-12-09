Biden to throw support to African Union to become G20 member -Washington Post
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 21:25 IST
President Joe Biden next week will announce U.S. support for the African Union's admission to the G20 group of the world's largest economies as a permanent member, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
Biden will make the announcement during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, White House adviser Judd Devermont told the newspaper.
