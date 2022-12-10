Out of job welder hangs himself in Punjab's Kapurthala

A 27-year-old man on Saturday allegedly hanged himself from a girder in his house in Ajit Nagar locality here, said police. The deceased was identified as Gurvinder Singh.

His father Major Singh said that he along with his son had gone to Jalandhar in search of a welding job on Friday and returned disappointed. On Saturday morning when his son did not open his room, he asked his younger son to knock on the door but he did not respond. When he and his younger son broke the door open, they found Gurvinder hanging from a girder in the ceiling.

They immediately took him to the local civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said Gurvinder was under acute depression because of his failing in welding business and poor financial state.

