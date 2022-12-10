Left Menu

Meghalaya HC tells Assam to file affidavit on smuggling of illegally mined Meghalaya coal to state

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-12-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 22:01 IST
The Meghalaya High Court has directed Assam government to file an affidavit within a week's time on the preliminary inquiry into the allegation that illegally mined coal in Meghalaya is being smuggled out of the state by obtaining forged and fabricated papers in Assam.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee which heard the matter on Friday said, ''Since the State of Assam seeks further time to file its affidavit, the time for such purpose is extended by a week from date.'' The matter will come up immediately after the vacation on February 2, the Bench stated.

On October 19, the High Court had asked the Assam government to file an affidavit after allegations were made by two petitioners – Champer M Sangma and Maikel T Sangma – in their PILs that that coal illegally mined in Meghalaya is smuggled out to Assam and re-routed to the state, sometimes for ultimate export to Bangladesh, by obtaining forged and fabricated papers in Assam.

Since the State of Assam had called an inquiry to be conducted subsequent to the filing of this petition, the report of the inquiry may be cited in course of the public interest litigation, it said.

The National Green Tribunal had in 2014 issued a blanket ban on unscientific mining and transportation of coal in Meghalaya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

