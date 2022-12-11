AK-47 rifles, pistols recovered by BSF along border in Punjab
A cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 assault rifles, was recovered by Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Sunday along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, officials said.
The recovery was made around 12 noon.
Two AK-47 rifles and four magazines apart from two pistols and four magazines and some cartridges were recovered by BSF personnel during checks in the Abohar sector of Punjab, a senior officer said.
