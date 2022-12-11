Bombay High Court CJ Justice Dipankar Datta elevated to SC

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta was on Sunday elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Once he takes oath, the number of judges in the top court will go up to 28.

The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, is 34.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification announcing the appointment.

Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta turned 57 this year and will have a tenure till February 8, 2030, in the apex court where the retirement age is 65.

''In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,'' the notification read.

His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium then headed by Justice U U Lalit (now retired) in September last year.

Another notification issued by the ministry said Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala, senior-most judge in the high court after Justice Datta, will be the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court after the incumbent relinquishes his charge.

Justice Datta was elevated to the bench of the Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge on June 22, 2006. He was made the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on April 28, 2020.

Justice Datta is the son of late Justice Salil Kumar Datta, who served as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, and brother-in-law of Justice Amitava Roy, who was a former judge of the apex court.

