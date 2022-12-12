Maha police recruitment: Option created in application form for transgenders

The Maharashtra police on Monday created an option for transgenders in the application form for recruitment of constables and constable-drivers, the move coming after a Bombay High Court directive to this effect issued last week, an official said.

The Maharashtra government had, on Friday, told the HC it would modify its online website to include a third drop down for transgenders in the 'sex' category in the application form.

It had also told court two posts for police constable would be kept for transgenders.

This option will be activated from Tuesday on the website for police recruitment, the official said on Monday.

Recruitment of personnel for 2021 is underway in several police commissionerates and district units, he added.

