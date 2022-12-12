Left Menu

Maha police recruitment: Option created in application form for transgenders

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:03 IST
Maha police recruitment: Option created in application form for transgenders
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra police on Monday created an option for transgenders in the application form for recruitment of constables and constable-drivers, the move coming after a Bombay High Court directive to this effect issued last week, an official said.

The Maharashtra government had, on Friday, told the HC it would modify its online website to include a third drop down for transgenders in the 'sex' category in the application form.

It had also told court two posts for police constable would be kept for transgenders.

This option will be activated from Tuesday on the website for police recruitment, the official said on Monday.

Recruitment of personnel for 2021 is underway in several police commissionerates and district units, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022