Parliament panel asks govt to prepare policy document on India's soft power projections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:29 IST
Emphasising that soft power capabilities have great relevance in augmenting positive perceptions about a country, a parliamentary panel on Monday asked the government to prepare a policy document on India’s soft power projections.

In its report on 'India's Soft Power and Cultural Diplomacy: Prospects & Limitations', the parliamentary panel on external affairs also said a formal study of international best practices of soft power projections should be done on a priority basis and the learnings from such a study must be factored in while formulating India’s strategy.

The P P Chaudhary-led panel, in the report tabled in Parliament, asked the government to develop objective metrics for evaluating soft power outcomes through a ‘Soft Power Matrix’.

The panel also stressed the need for greater synergy among the Ministry of External Affairs and other ministries, departments and agencies involved in India's soft power projections and cultural diplomacy.

The MEA was also urged to increase the number of tourism offices abroad and adopt a country-specific approach for promotional activities, the report said.

The parliamentary panel called on the government to make concerted efforts to get Ayurveda recognised as a system of medicine by adopting the pharmacopeia of India.

The panel asked the government to spell out a public relations strategy to project India's soft power and cultural diplomacy.

The panel also urged the Centre to revamp the focus, structure and functioning of DD India for its global outreach.

The MEA was urged to submit the blueprint restructuring of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and recommended enhancement of budgetary allocation of Rs. 500 crore for the ICCR.

The panel asked the ICCR asked to maintain greater transparency in the process of the empanelment of artistes.

It called for the opening of Videsh Bhawans in each state capital for better coordination with the state government and asked the MEA to ensure that every Mission/Post abroad has one public relations officer.

