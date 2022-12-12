Left Menu

10 pc quota for EWS against spirit of Constitution; will raise issue in Bihar Assembly: CPI(ML)

The CPIML will raise this issue during the winter session of the assembly, set to begin on Tuesday.The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, had introduced the provision for EWS reservation in admissions and public services.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:49 IST
10 pc quota for EWS against spirit of Constitution; will raise issue in Bihar Assembly: CPI(ML)
  • Country:
  • India

Claiming that 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions ''was against the spirit of the Constitution'', the CPI(ML), a constituent of the ruling 'Grand Alliance' in Bihar, on Monday said the party would raise the issue in the Assembly.

In a statement, it also said that ''reservation is not a tool to address economic deprivation''.

''The 10 per cent reservation for EWS is solely for forward castes, aimed at diluting the affirmative action policies for the deprived sections. We strongly oppose this reservation, as it is in gross violation of the spirit of the constitution and a mockery of the principle of social justice,'' the statement said. The CPI(ML) will raise this issue during the winter session of the assembly, set to begin on Tuesday.

The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, had introduced the provision for EWS reservation in admissions and public services. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill in January 2019 and it was then signed by then President Ram Nath Kovind. The Supreme Court, after hearing petitions challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment, last month upheld the law.

''We will also push for a resolution against this provision of the central government,'' said the statement issued by the Bihar unit of the CPI(ML). The party also demanded reservations for judges in the Supreme Court and state high courts.

Appreciating the Hemant Soren government's initiative to raise the total reservation offered to different categories in Jharkhand to 77 per cent, the party said, ''The Nitish Kumar government should also bring a similar bill during the winter session.'' PTI PKD RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022