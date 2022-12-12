10 pc quota for EWS against spirit of Constitution; will raise issue in Bihar Assembly: CPI(ML)

Claiming that 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions ''was against the spirit of the Constitution'', the CPI(ML), a constituent of the ruling 'Grand Alliance' in Bihar, on Monday said the party would raise the issue in the Assembly.

In a statement, it also said that ''reservation is not a tool to address economic deprivation''.

''The 10 per cent reservation for EWS is solely for forward castes, aimed at diluting the affirmative action policies for the deprived sections. We strongly oppose this reservation, as it is in gross violation of the spirit of the constitution and a mockery of the principle of social justice,'' the statement said. The CPI(ML) will raise this issue during the winter session of the assembly, set to begin on Tuesday.

The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, had introduced the provision for EWS reservation in admissions and public services. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill in January 2019 and it was then signed by then President Ram Nath Kovind. The Supreme Court, after hearing petitions challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment, last month upheld the law.

''We will also push for a resolution against this provision of the central government,'' said the statement issued by the Bihar unit of the CPI(ML). The party also demanded reservations for judges in the Supreme Court and state high courts.

Appreciating the Hemant Soren government's initiative to raise the total reservation offered to different categories in Jharkhand to 77 per cent, the party said, ''The Nitish Kumar government should also bring a similar bill during the winter session.'' PTI PKD RMS RMS

