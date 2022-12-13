National security trial for Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon postponed to next Sept
Reuters
A Hong Kong court on Tuesday postponed a landmark national security trial against Hong Kong media tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai to late September next year.
The delay for this closely-watched trial comes as Hong Kong waits for China's top legislative body to make a ruling on whether foreign lawyers would be allowed to work on national security cases.
