National security trial for Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon postponed to next Sept

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 09:26 IST
A Hong Kong court on Tuesday postponed a landmark national security trial against Hong Kong media tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai to late September next year.

The delay for this closely-watched trial comes as Hong Kong waits for China's top legislative body to make a ruling on whether foreign lawyers would be allowed to work on national security cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

