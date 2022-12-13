Left Menu

India hits out at OIC secretary general for visiting PoK

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 10:43 IST
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the visit of the secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and for his comments on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the grouping has no locus standi in matters related to the region.

In a sharp reaction to OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha's trip to PoK, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ''Any attempt of interference and meddling in India's internal affairs by OIC and its secretary general is completely unacceptable.'' He said the OIC has already lost its ''credibility'' by taking a ''blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach'' to the issues.

Taha was on a three-day visit to Pakistan from December 10-12. ''We strongly condemn the visit of the OIC secretary general to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on J&K during his visit to Pakistan. Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India,'' Bagchi said.

He was responding to media queries on the visit of the OIC official to the PoK. ''The OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues. Its secretary-general has unfortunately become a mouthpiece of Pakistan,'' Bagchi said ''We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he added.

A statement by the OIC said Taha briefed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his diplomatic efforts on the question of Jammu and Kashmir. The OIC is a grouping of Muslim-majority nations.

