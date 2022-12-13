UP: Six booked for abducting woman, making her obscene video

Six persons were booked for allegedly abducting a 21-year-old woman from a village under Kairana police station area here and later posting her obscene video on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was allegedly abducted by Haroon (50) of the same village with the help of his family members on November 16 and later her video had gone viral, Station House Officer (SHO) Pankej Tyagi said.

After searching for their daughter for days, the victim's family went to the house of accused Haroon, who was also missing, to enquire about her on December 10 when they were beaten up, the SHO said According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, her daughter was abducted by Haroon on November 16 and later the accused posted her obscene video on social media.

He also alleged that when he enquired about his daughter, he and his family members were threatened and beaten up by the accused and his accomplices on December 10, the SHO said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been lodged against six persons, including main accused Haroon, his brother Abbas, Asgar, Mansor, Zuber and Junaid under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, the SHO said. Further investigations are on, he added.

