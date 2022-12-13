Left Menu

Italy's Meloni says EU must do more to halt migrant flows

Giorgia Meloni (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union must do more to protect its borders and to halt the departure of migrant boats from north Africa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

Meloni was speaking to the Italian parliament ahead of an EU summit this week. Italy, which has vowed a tough line on immigration, took in more than 500 migrants on Sunday when two charity rescue ships were allowed to dock.

